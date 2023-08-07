Over $1 trillion needed for developing nations' climate transition, says ex-World Bank official

Smoke billows from an unauthorized steel factory, foreground, on November 4, 2016 in Inner Mongolia, China. To meet China's targets to slash emissions of carbon dioxide, authorities are pushing to shut down privately owned steel, coal, and other high-polluting factories scattered across rural areas. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Developing nations will need more than $1 trillion each year to make significant progress in climate transition, according Mari Pangestu, a former World Bank official.

"The estimate is like $1 [trillion] to $3 trillion a year for developing countries to be able to transition," she told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

The lack of funding has made it difficult for those countries to reduce their high carbon emissions and shift to clean energy, Pangestu added. This has led to tensions between developing nations and the developed world, which are pushing for more progress in climate related issues.

"This debate is going to continue unless developed countries can see that this is about development and climate — not just about climate," Pangestu, a former trade and tourism minister for Indonesia, said.

"And that has been the source of tension. You can't separate the two," she added, underlining the "key word is actually — transition."

"How do you transition from the high emission now to clean energy? It will require us to have resources."

This was "part of the bone of contention," for the lack of progress made in the recently concluded Group of 20 climate ministers meeting in India, Pangestu said.