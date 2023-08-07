Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chegg, Beyond Meat, Paramount Global, Celanese and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Chegg — Shares soared more than 25% after the educational tech company posted quarterly results. Chegg notched second-quarter revenue of $183 million, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $177 million.

Hims & Hers Health — Stock in the telehealth company climbed 16% after an earnings beat. Hims & Hers posted a second-quarter loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $208 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for a 5 cent loss per share and revenue of $205 million. The company also posted rosy guidance on revenue for the third quarter, giving a range of $217 million to $222 million, while analysts estimated $214 million.

Paramount Global —The media conglomerate added almost 4% in extended trading hours after posting an earnings and revenue beat. The company earned an adjusted 10 cents per share and $7.62 billion in revenue in the second quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted flat EPS and $7.43 billion in revenue.

Lucid — Stock in the electric vehicle maker climbed roughly 3%. In the second quarter, the company reported $150.9 million in revenue against analysts' estimate of $175 million, per Refinitiv. Still, the company's $3 billion capital raise from May should assuage capital concerns for another year, executives said.

International Flavors & Fragrances — Shares slipped more than 19%. The company reported $2.9 billion in revenue in the second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for $3.07 billion in revenue.

Celanese — The materials stock fell nearly 3% after missing on both the top and bottom line in the second quarter. Celanese reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share and $2.8 billion in revenue, against a FactSet forecast of $2.49 per share in earnings and $2.55 billion in revenue.

Beyond Meat — The plant-based meat supplier slumped more than 8% after reporting a second-quarter revenue miss due to lower U.S. demand. The company noted an adjusted loss of 83 cents per share and $102.1 million in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 86 cents and revenue of $108.4 million.