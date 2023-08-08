Bitcoin rises from a two-week trading lull as Moody’s downgrade hits U.S. banking sector

Cryptocurrencies rose broadly on Tuesday in opposition with the stock market after the ratings agency Moody's put the U.S. banking sector on watch.

Bitcoin advanced about 1.5% and was last trading at $29,523.51, according to Coin Metrics. The price of the flagship cryptocurrency failed to move more than 1% in either direction for 14 consecutive days ending Monday. The crypto market trades 24/7.

The moves began early Tuesday morning after Moody's cut ratings of 10 U.S. banks and put some big names – including Bank of New York Mellon, U.S. Bancorp, State Street and Northern Trust – on downgrade watch.