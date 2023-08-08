JPMorgan's top stock guru says stay underweight equities, investors are too optimistic about economy

JPMorgan's top stock picker Marko Kolanovic says investors should stay underweight equities. The chief market strategist said Wall Street remains overly optimistic about the economy — even appearing to price in a continued expansion — as softer inflation data has left traders hopeful the Federal Reserve could soon end its rate-hiking campaign. But Kolanovic said investors are ignoring the risks that could still lead to a recession. These include the small chance that central banks in developed markets around the world would ease back on interest rates anytime soon. "We disagree with the market's expectation that soft landing is the most likely outcome, e.g. our global economists see 65% chance of a recession either this year or next year vs. 35% for a soft landing," Kolanovic wrote Monday. The strategist pointed to other troubling economic signals, including rising defaults and tightening credit conditions, that point to a weaker credit cycle that has "already emerged." As if to prove the point, bank stocks came under pressure Tuesday after Moody's late Monday lowered the credit ratings on 10 small and mid-sized banks. In response, the SPDR S & P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) fell almost 4%. "The YTD total of [high yield] & loan defaults/distressed exchanges has already surpassed last year's full-year total and is tracking to be the market's third largest annual default total, while recovery rates are sliding," Kolanovic noted. Given this, the strategist advised investors remain underweight equities, particularly in riskier growth stocks. One corner of the market he favors is commodities, which Kolanovic said have mostly priced in a recession, and are "under-valued, under-owned, and backed by compelling fundamentals and technicals." "As such, we maintain an overall defensive stance in our model portfolio, and continue to be UW equities and credit vs. OW in cash and commodities," he said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.