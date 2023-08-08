Ohio voters flock to the polls with abortion rights at stake in GOP-backed rules change

A sign asking Ohioans to vote in support of Issue 1 sits above another sign advocating against abortion rights at an event hosted by Created Equal on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The people of Ohio on Tuesday are voting on a ballot initiative that would make it significantly more difficult to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution this fall, and to approve a minimum wage hike expected to be on the ballot next year.

The Republican-backed proposal, known as Issue 1, would raise the minimum threshold of votes needed to amend the state constitution by popular referendum, from a simply majority up to 60% of ballots cast.

Early voter turnout has been high, which is unusual for special elections and likely reflects intense voter interest in abortion rights issues. Nearly 700,000 Ohioans had already cast their ballots through Sunday, according to the Associated Press. That's more than double the early voting tally during high profile primary elections in 2018 and 2022, according to AP.

Voters in the Buckeye State will head to the polls again in November to cast their ballots on an amendment that would protect a right to abortion and prohibit the state from interfering in women's reproductive decisions.

The amendment would also make access to contraception, fertility treatment and miscarriage care a constitutional right.

A poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University in July found that 58% of Ohioans support the amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Ohioans' support for abortion is just shy of the 60% that would be needed if Tuesday's ballot initiative passes.