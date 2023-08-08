CNBC Investing Club

Promise around Eli Lilly's expected obesity drug, great earnings adds some $60 billion in market cap

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Eli Lilly and Company, Pharmaceutical company headquarters in Alcobendas, Madrid, Spain.
Cristina Arias | Cover | Getty Images

Eli Lilly (LLY) on Tuesday easily topped Wall Street's second-quarter estimates for earnings and sales. The star of the show, once again, is Mounjaro, the diabetes treatment that could soon be cleared by regulators for weight loss as well. The promise of Mounjaro to combat obesity, and possibly other conditions, took the stock to an all-time high and added more than $60 billion of market value.