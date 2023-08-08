Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Penn Entertainment, Super Micro Computer, Rivian and more

People walk by electric truck maker Rivian's newly opened storefront in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York City, June 23, 2023.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Rivian Automotive — Rivian Automotive dipped about 2.5% in extended trading. The decline comes even after the electric automaker beat second-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. Rivian reported an adjusted loss of $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a loss per share of $1.41 on revenue of $1.0 billion.

Super Micro Computer — Super Micro Computer tumbled 12% in extended trading even after reporting an earnings beat. The information technology company reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.51 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected per share earnings of $2.96 on revenue of $2.08 billion. It also issued first-quarter guidance, the midpoint of which was slightly above estimates.

Axon Enterprise — Axon Enterprise advanced 10% after the weapons maker behind the Taser and other products beat top and bottom line expectations in its latest earnings results. Axon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, exceeding the 62 cents per share consensus estimate from FactSet. It posted revenue of $374.6 million, higher than the $350.5 million forecast by analysts.

Penn Entertainment — Penn Entertainment surged 22% after the entertainment and casino company said it's launching an online sportsbook with ESPN, called ESPN Bet, this fall.

Take-Two Interactive Software — Take-Two Interactive Software popped 3.4% in extended trading after reaffirming full-year bookings guidance. However, the video game company reported revenue of $1.20 billion in its first quarter, lower than the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv. Take-Two also issued second-quarter bookings guidance of 1.40 billion to 1.45 billion, compared with estimates for 1.45 billion.

Twilio — Shares gained 10% after Twilio reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in its latest earnings results. Twilio reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated per share earnings of 30 cents on revenue of $986 million.

Bumble — Bumble shares dipped 3.5% in extended trading. The online dating company posted second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $260 million. Analysts had expected per share earnings of 3 cents on revenue of $257 million, according to Refinitiv.

Lyft — Lyft shares were 6% lower in extended trading after initially popping more than 12% following the release of the ride-hailing company's second-quarter results. Lyft posted revenue of $1.02 billion, in line with the estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Meanwhile, adjusted per share earnings came in at 16 cents, beating the expectation of a loss of 1 cent per share.