Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, Chegg, PNC Financial, Dish and more

PNC Financial , Citizens Financial , M&T Bank — Regional bank stocks were broadly under pressure on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded the credit in several smaller institutions. The ratings agency also said some larger banks were under review for a downgrade. Shares of M&T Bank and Webster Financial, which had their credit rating downgraded, fell by 2% each. Citizens and PNC around 3% each after their ratings were put on review for a downgrade. Larger bank stocks, such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase , were also lower on the day.

Organon — The stock advanced 8% on better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The health care company reported earnings per share of $1.31. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount expected 97 cents per share. Organon posted $1.61 billion in revenue, beating analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion.

Beyond Meat — The plant-based meat company fell 16% during midday trading after missing on second-quarter revenue, citing weak U.S. demand. Beyond Meat posted an adjusted loss of 83 cents per share on $102.1 million in revenue, while Refinitiv forecasted 86 cents and $108.4 million.

Chegg – The education technology stock added more than 6%. Chegg reported second-quarter revenues of $183 million, topping the $177 million expected by analysts, per Refinitiv. The company also highlighted some AI-focused plans, alleviating some fears of the technology's rising threat to Chegg's business model.

Novo Nordisk — Shares of the pharmaceutical rallied 18% after new trial data showed Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy cut the risk of major cardiovascular events by 20%.

EchoStar , Dish — Dish shares rallied more than 8% after billionaire Charlie Ergen announced he would consolidate his telecom empire, roughly 15 years after EchoStar was spun off. EchoStar shares slipped less than 1%.

Datadog – Shares tanked 19% after the software company cut its full-year guidance. The company said it now expects revenues to range between $2.05 billion and $2.06 billion, versus a previous range of $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion.

Eli Lilly — Shares jumped 16% after on better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter. The company posted an adjusted $2.11 per share on revenue of $8.31 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast earnings per share of $1.98 and $7.58 billion in revenue. Eli Lilly also raised its full-year guidance on strong sales from its diabetes treatment Mounjaro and other drugs. Additionally, Lilly got a lift on Novo Nordisk's cardiovascular study showing its obesity drug was was highly effective. The study could cause insurers to cover weight loss drugs.

Palantir Technologies — The data analytics company slid 7% after posting its second-quarter results. Palantir reported earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of $533 million, which came out in line with expectations from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Fox Corp . — The media giant gained 4.2% after reporting revenue that was in line with the Street's expectation. Fox's revenue was $3.03 billion for the second quarter, matching expectations from analysts surveyed by FactSet. The company also raised its semi-annual dividend for Class A and Class B shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances — The stock declined more than 18% on second-quarter results that missed analyst expectations. The fragrance and cosmetics company reported revenue of $2.93 billion, falling shorter than analysts' estimates of $3.07 billion, according to StreetAccount. The company also lowered its guidance for the upcoming quarter, citing higher manufacturing absorption costs and lower volume driven by customer destocking.

See Corp. — Shares of the packaging company lost 7% after See missed revenue expectations for the second quarter. Sealed Air reported $1.38 billion in revenue, citing weakness in its end markets, while analysts surveyed from FactSet expected $1.41 billion. The company also lowered its earnings and revenue guidance.

