Truist upgrades DraftKings, says sports betting stock has clear path to profitability

Truist is optimistic on DraftKings on the back of the company's second-quarter earnings. Analyst Barry Jonas upgraded the stock to buy from hold. He also raised his price target to $44 from $31, implying 39.1% rally from Monday's close. DraftKings announced its quarterly results Thursday, in which it managed to beat Wall Street's expectations. The company posted a smaller-than-expected loss per share on revenue that exceeded estimates. Jonas the company "showed us the money — a quicker and more visible path to profitability" with the report. "Following a Q2 inflection to profitability, we think DKNG's training wheels are off. Management has deftly navigated around numerous early threats, and we think the path to significant and sustainable profitability has become clearer," Jonas said in a Tuesday note. "DKNG may be the best top-line story in gaming today, a space otherwise plagued (whether right or wrong) by macro concerns." The analyst said the sports betting company is well-positioned to generate meaningful EBITDA in the coming years, with its "darkest, deepest-investment days" now in the rearview. He noted that DraftKings has seen continued market share gains and appears to be narrowing the gap with its competitor FanDuel. Further upsides may be ahead on the company's Investor Day, scheduled for November 14, said Jonas. To be sure, he cited risks on shares coming from technical and valuation components. "Insider selling (likely for liquidity) has been a recurring theme and with investors more focused on near-term profitability, current valuation looks fairly expensive at 40x our 2024E EBITDA (but 16x on our 2025E)," Jonas said. "Fundamentally, longer-term risks include tax creep at the state level (e.g. Ohio) and new competition (e.g. Fanatics , bet365)." Shares have popped more than 177% in 2023. DKNG YTD mountain DKNG in 2023 —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.