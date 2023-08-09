Here are 20 stocks Jim Cramer is watching Wednesday, including Datadog and IFF

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Tuesday, Aug. 9, taken directly from my reporter's notebook: Akamai (AKAM) reports nice upside surprise. All eyes are on the "problems" with Palo Alto (PANW) and whether its Friday night call soon (Aug. 18) involves a reset. The shorts are circling this stock like I haven't seen in some time. It is considered to be shooting fish in a barrel … Not by me but by the short community. Monday.com (MNDY) $160 to $180 — JPMorgan. This is an interesting call because we have seen enterprise software be rocked by the Datadog (DDOG) Disappointment. This is another cloud centralizing play with lots of growth. But there is a retrenchment in both cybersecurity and CRM. This is a CRM consultant stock. In Customer relationship management software, the CNBC Investing Club owns Salesforce (CRM). Wells and Mizuho lower PT for Datadog. Again do not dismiss this one and Alteryx (AYX) as I think that there is real weakness in this quarter's enterprise software market. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) $83 to $67 at JPM, weaker-than-expected cash flow. This was a once great company. Looking to what happened here. Bloomberg says watch Country Garden (CTGRF), a Chinese real estate company that could default and is bigger than Evergrande (EVGPY). Doximity (DOCS) is disaster du jour. A collapse in the ad market? Boston Properties (BXP) $64 to $80 ... this is an incredible story as it is office realty and WFC is RAISING the PT ... Globalfoundries (GFS) both BAC and Citi cut PTs because GFS is saying that we have not bottomed in handset yet. I trust Skyworks (SWKS) which said the other day that we have. The q was good but the forecast weak ... Is Twilio (TWLO) back? Barclays $50 to $60. Decent q ... ZipRecruiter (ZIP) pulls guidance on weak job market. This is the crack that the Fed wants as this has been a principal driver of wage inflation for the high end. WeWork (WE) fall is big. Rivian (RIVN) PT boosted — good numbers. Restaurant Brands (QSR) RBC $86 to $88 ... Wendy's (WEN) weak vs. QSR ... Celsius Holdings (CELH) — Second q international sales up 76%, record EBIDTA. 18.6% share ... PepsiCo (PEP) owns 8.5%. Roblox (RBLX) daily average users weak, larger expenses — no pivot here. $314 million loss, had been $170 million loss last year (GAAP operating). Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.