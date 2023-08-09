White House restricts U.S. investment in some Chinese tech, citing national security concerns

A researcher works inside a superconducting quantum computing laboratory at Beijing Academy of Quantum Information Sciences (BAQIS) on February 26, 2021 in Beijing, China.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at regulating new U.S. investments and expertise that supports Chinese development of sensitive technologies.

The new measure, which is expected to be implemented next year, targets investment in semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum computing and certain artificial intelligence capabilities.

Biden warned in the executive order that certain American investments may contribute to "the development of sensitive technologies and products in countries that develop them to counter United States and allied capabilities."

"I find that countries of concern are engaged in comprehensive, long-term strategies that direct, facilitate, or otherwise support advancements in sensitive technologies and products that are critical to such countries' military, intelligence, surveillance, or cyber-enabled capabilities," the president added.

The executive order will also require outbound U.S. investors to provide notifications to the Treasury Department.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is largely placed at the helm of delivering on this executive order. The measure calls on Yellen to "define sensitive technologies and products in these categories for purposes of the prohibition and the notification requirement."

Yellen is also tasked with coordinating action with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as well as the Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.