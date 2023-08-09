Datadog losses steepen after post-earnings downgrade. Here's what the pros are saying

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Datadog . The experts, including Jim Cramer , talked about the cloud service provider after it was hit with a downgrade from Stifel. The firm lowered its rating to hold from buy , citing details in Datadog's second-quarter report as a cause for concern. Datadog reported earnings that topped estimates Tuesday but shared third-quarter revenue guidance that missed the mark. The stock finished Wednesday down nearly 1.5%. Datadog suffered a 17% decline Tuesday, its worst session since March 2020.