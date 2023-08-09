CNBC Investing Club

Disney's quarter wasn't clean, but we see evidence that CEO Bob Iger's turnaround plan is working

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Disney CEO Bob Iger speaking with CNBC's David Faber at the Allen&Co. Annual Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results after the closing bell Wednesday, and it was another mixed quarter even against low expectations. Still, there were enough pockets of optimism in the company's restructuring plan and streaming strategy to believe CEO Bob Iger's turnaround is working. Wall Street seems to agree.