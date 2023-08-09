CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia unveils an update to a new AI chip that hasn't even shipped yet — an aggressive move to keep its crown

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang,speaks at the Supermicro keynote presentation during the Computex conference in Taipei on June 1, 2023.
Walid Berrazeg | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Nvidia is watching the throne.