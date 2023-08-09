'This is going to get worse before it gets better': Panama Canal pileup due to drought reaches 154 vessels
- There are 154 commercial vessels waiting to cross the Panama Canal, with an average wait time of 21 days.
- Panama Canal Authority has reduced the number of ships allowed to pre-book transit through the Panamax locks, and restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions will remain in effect until August 21.
- 40% of all U.S. container traffic travels through the Panama Canal every year.
- "This is going to get worse before it gets better," said one marine shipping expert.
The number of vessels waiting to cross the Panama Canal has reached 154, and slots for carriers to book passage are being reduced in an