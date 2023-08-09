State of Freight
State of Freight

'This is going to get worse before it gets better': Panama Canal pileup due to drought reaches 154 vessels

thumbnail
Lori Ann LaRocco@loriannlarocco
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • There are 154 commercial vessels waiting to cross the Panama Canal, with an average wait time of 21 days.
  • Panama Canal Authority has reduced the number of ships allowed to pre-book transit through the Panamax locks, and restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions will remain in effect until August 21.
  • 40% of all U.S. container traffic travels through the Panama Canal every year.
  • "This is going to get worse before it gets better," said one marine shipping expert.
A ship navigates through the Panama Canal in the area near the Americas' Bridge in Panama City on April 24, 2023. The scarcity of rainfall due has forced the Panama Canal to reduce the draft of ships passing through the interoceanic waterway, in the midst of a water supply crisis that threatens the future of this maritime route.
Luis Acosta | Afp | Getty Images

The number of vessels waiting to cross the Panama Canal has reached 154, and slots for carriers to book passage are being reduced in an