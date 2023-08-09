Growing talent gap in U.S. chip space emerges as makers spend billions

US President Joe Biden visits Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A push to re-shore semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. has spurred massive spending, and with it, concerns about the size of the skilled workforce.

President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law one year ago, and semiconductor companies across the United States have promised to spend $231 billion on building chip manufacturing hubs on American soil. Now, as the shovels hit the ground to begin construction, companies are realizing how difficult it is to find talent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the largest contract chipmaker in the world, said it had to delay production at its $40 billion Arizona plant due to a lack of workers in the U.S.

"We're still looking for more qualified skilled trades people across the board," said TSMC Arizona President Brian Harrison. "We are installing our unique-to-the-United-States and extremely advanced pieces of equipment."

TSMC is bringing in workers from Taiwan to handle the high-tech equipment and train U.S. workers.

"[U.S. workers] just don't have experience on these specific tools and techniques," Harrison said.

But not everyone is a fan of TSMC's approach. The Arizona Pipe Trades 469 union has helped fund a website called "Stand with American Workers" accusing TSMC of overlooking Arizona workers in favor of Taiwanese counterparts in an attempt to "exploit cheap labor."

But Harrison argued that's a misconception: "It actually is more expensive to bring the worker from Taiwan, pay them a fair U.S. salary while they're in the U.S. and pay for all their relocation and housing and support."