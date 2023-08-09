These 2 states offer unemployment benefits to workers on strike

Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, speaks during a Vigil and Thirst Strike for Workers' Rights on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2023.

Workers who go on strike generally don't qualify for unemployment benefits. But two states — New York and New Jersey — are the exception to that rule, and other states could soon join them.

The push to provide unemployment insurance to those who walk off the job in protest is picking up amid what has become known as the "summer of strikes."

More than 200 strikes involving around 320,000 workers have occurred across the U.S. so far in 2023, compared with 116 strikes and 27,000 workers over the same period in 2021, according to data from the Cornell ILR School Labor Action Tracker. Worker activism rose during the coronavirus pandemic, and a tight labor market has given employees more power to negotiate.

"These are public benefits that should be there for workers when their workplace is so unsatisfactory that they take the extraordinary step to go on strike," said Michele Evermore, a senior fellow at The Century Foundation. "They need support just like any other worker."

Critics of the aid say it puts employers at a disadvantage during negotiations and encourages workers to go on strike.

Here's what to know about access to unemployment benefits for striking workers.