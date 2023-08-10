Here are 21 stocks Jim Cramer is watching Thursday, including GE, Target and Kellogg

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Aug. 10, taken directly from my reporter's notebook: Ralph Lauren (RL): strong quarter, but forecast weak or conservative. Otherwise best in retail — big runway, excellent in France. Fortnite partnership. Kellogg (K) has many critics but 52-week low, pure snacks and break-up value for classic brands is high. Many changes in the food group to accelerate or at least be like McCormick (MKC) with its 30-plus P/E. IAC : Multiple price target cuts because of underperforming Angi (formerly Angie's List). Applovin (APP) surprise blow-out quarter for marketing company that uses machine learning to figure out advertising. Xylem (XYL), water company on earlier this week, attacked by Spruce Point for acquisition that has shady accounting. The report is not new and Xylem remains an interesting play on water. SBA Communications (SBAC) stock downgraded by BofA. Tower stocks have been horrendous ... Mizuho lowers PT from $61 from $65 on Realty Income (O). I like this stock, pays monthly dividend with 5% yield. Sonos (SONO) $20 from $23.70 at BofA. I thought the quarter was good but analyst is more conservative on the milieu ... bad forecast. IFF multiple PTs down as really botched quarter. $82 from $102 at BofA, $60 from $85 at Barclays. Baird takes Akamai (AKAM) to $108 from $94. This company shows that security spend is still high. I had Jack in the Box (JACK) on ... quarter beat but taking forecast down. Southern (SO) to hold from sell at Morgan Stanley ... nuclear done at last. Roblox (RBLX) to hold from sell at MS. Mixed results but now stock down enough to buy. I can't tell if there is really a bottom here ... Alibaba (BABA) beats top and bottom line — only Chinese stock to buy. General Electric (GE) PT to $125 from $122 at MS ... extreme cyclical visibility. Warby Parker (WRBY) beat estimates (finally) so MS raises PT a buck to $13. Did 4 cents when people were looking for 2 cents. Yeti good and raised. Plug Power (PLUG) weak ... Deutsche Bank constructive on Dollar Tree (DLTR), cautious Target (TGT). Freshpet (FRPT) — top pick at Oppenheimer. Negative sentiment, increasingly confident. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Plastic bags hang on a self checkout kiosk at a Target Corp. store in Chicago, Illinois. Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images