5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

In this article RBLX

GM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Positive reaction

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on July 06, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Stock futures were higher following another encouraging inflation report. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures increased more than 100 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures and those tied to the Nasdaq-100 rose 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively. The positive reaction came after another down day on Wall Street Wednesday and as investors continue to watch this quarter's earnings reports. Follow live market updates.

2. Inflation data

A customer shops in a Kroger grocery store on July 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Thursday's consumer price index report showed prices increasing at a slower pace than analysts expected. July consumer prices rose 3.2% on an annual basis in July, less than the 3.3% consensus from economists polled by Dow Jones. That puts the annual rate at its lowest level since March 2021. Prices accelerated 0.2% for the month, which was in line with expectations. The 3.2% reading is a drastic change from the 8.5% annual rate that the CPI registered at the same time a year ago. But that might not be enough for the Federal Reserve to pull back its fight against inflation.

3. Disney cracks down

Disney+ logo is seen on a TV remote control in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on April 18, 2023. Nurphoto | Getty Images

Disney announced Wednesday that it would raise the price of almost all of its streaming options starting in October, as well as cracking down on password sharing. The ad-free version of Disney+ will go up 27% to $13.99 per month, while the price of Hulu without ads will jump 20%, to $17.99 per month. The hikes come as Disney looks to accelerate profitability for the business. The company reported mixed results for its fiscal third quarter amid ongoing subscriber losses and falling revenue. Still, its stock was up 1.4% Thursday morning after announcing the streaming changes.

4. Roblox rocked

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images