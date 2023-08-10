China lifts ban on group travel to more than 70 locations, giving a boost to travel stocks

Top view of Seoul in the morning in autumn 2016.

China lifted a ban on group tours to more than 70 locations, giving travel and airline stocks in Asia a boost.

China's culture and tourism ministry said Thursday that group tours will resume to over dozens of locations in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and North America.

Top travel destinations in Asia-Pacific included Japan, South Korea and Australia. The United Kingdom, Germany, Finland and Sweden as well as Middle East nations like Qatar, Oman, Lebanon and Israel were on the list.

South Korean airline and travel stocks saw the strongest reaction, with tour agency, airline and hotel stocks all surging.

Travel agency Lotte Tour Development saw its shares spike more than 25%, while shares of luxury hotel operator Hotel Shilla surged 17%.

South Korean airlines also saw gains, with Asiana Airlines climbing 7% and Korea Airlines advancing 3.1%.