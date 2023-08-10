Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Wingstop is a buy

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Public Storage's year-to-date stock performance.

Public Storage: "I like that...I'm gonna have to say [buy, buy, buy!]"

Primoris Services' year-to-date stock performance.

Primoris Services: "I don't know it...I got to do work for you."

RingCentral's year-to-date stock performance.

RingCentral: "I'm not a fan...It's too crowded, too commoditized, I'm going to have to say no."

NetEase's year-to-date stock performance.

NetEase: "The only Chinese stock I recommend on this show is Alibaba, and I'm not that keen on owning Chinese stocks."

Scotts Miracle-Gro's year-to-date stock performance.

Scotts Miracle-Gro: "They have got to try to fix the notion of being way too dependent upon the gardener...It's just too dicey a stock for me, and 5% yield is not enough to entice me."

Wingstop's year-to-date stock performance.

Wingstop: "I love Wingstop! Buy, buy, buy!"

Autodesk's year-to-date stock performance.

Autodesk: "I'm with you...I have left out Autodesk, and that's a mistake."

