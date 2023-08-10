Disney shares rise on plans to hike streaming service prices. How the pros are playing it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Disney . The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the entertainment giant following its fiscal third-quarter earnings call. Disney reported mixed results after market close Wednesday, then announced price hikes for its streaming platforms if viewers want to watch without ads. In the latest quarter, operating losses at the streaming service narrowed to $512 million, and Disney+ subscribers declined by a record 11.7 million, bringing its total to 146.1 million. Despite the dropoff, CEO Bob Iger expressed confidence that it wouldn't be hurt by the higher prices as an earlier increase in late 2022 didn't result in a significant loss of subscribers. Disney also announced it would bring back dividend payments by year's end. The stock finished Thursday with a gain of nearly 4.9% The stock is also held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.