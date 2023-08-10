Hawaii wildfires: Biden vows immediate aid, deploys military to assist victims

An aerial view of a wildfire in Kihei, Maui County, Hawaii, U.S., August 8, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed immediate assistance for Maui residents who have lost loved ones and their homes in devastating wildfires that have taken 36 lives.

Biden declared a major disaster in Hawaii two days after wildfires rapidly swept across parts of Maui, devastating the historic city of Lahaina, the former capital when the islands were an independent kingdom.

"We have just approved a major disaster declaration for Hawaii which will get aid into the hands of the people desperately, desperately needing help now," the president said during remarks in Utah.

"Anyone who's lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately," Biden said.