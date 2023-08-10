A totaled Tesla was sold for parts in the US but came back online in the Ukraine — here’s what happened

In this article TSLA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

A Tesla Model X totaled in the U.S. late last year suddenly came back online and started sending notifications to the phone of its former owner, CNBC executive editor Jay Yarow, months later. The car or its computer was suddenly online in a Southern region of war-torn Ukraine, he found by opening up his Tesla app and using a geolocation feature. The new owners in Ukraine were tapping into his still-connected Spotify app to listen to Drake radio playlists, he also discovered. When Yarow posted about this to the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, his post went viral, and followers wanted to know why this this happening and whether it was a security risk. According to the CTO of automotive security firm Canis Labs, Ken Tindell, there can indeed be a security risk with totaled cars that are restored. He explained in an e-mail to CNBC, "The credentials to internet services are clearly left in the vehicle electronics and then can be used by whoever gets hold of the electronics." He added, "In general it's possible to get data out of working electronics — it's merely a question of how much effort that takes." This is far from a Tesla-specific issue, he said. Cars, like laptops, smartphones, and even refrigerators and TVs, are now internet-connected devices that can store personal data. "I think it needs to be more widely understood by dealers and owners that there is this issue of private data within the vehicle," Tindell said.

Overseas demand for totaled Teslas

How did the vehicle end up in Ukraine? CNBC found that after the car was totaled, online auction site Copart listed it for sale, according to website listings. The company, which currently has more than 1,600 Tesla vehicles listed for sale, is connected to salvage yards across the U.S., including one in New Jersey where the car ended up. Copart specializes in damaged or totaled vehicles that have what's called a "salvage title," issued when an insurance company declares it a total loss, warning future buyers that there was a significant problem. Copart sells more than 2 million vehicles a year, with operations in 11 countries, according to the company's website. Such vehicles cannot legally drive on U.S. roadways, but some countries aren't as stringent. "Cars go to the repair shop or junk yard then find their way to a second market and then are suddenly being shipped overseas," said Mike Dunne, a former General Motors international executive who now serves as CEO of auto consulting firm ZoZoGo. The practice has been going on for decades and accelerated with the rise of digital auctions, according to Steven Lang, an auctioneer and founder of used car marketplace 48 Hours And A Used Car. "Starting in the Y2K era, the digital auction site took over. So now you can have someone in Ukraine bidding on it. And then someone else from Norway bidding on it … and you haven't even touched an American border or an American bidder," said Lang, who has been in the vehicle auction business for more than 24 years. "Virtually all of the vehicles that are totaled will end up at a salvage auction," he said. One online auction website that specializes in such sales estimated the winning bid for the vehicle would be between $27,400 and $29,400. A final sale price was not immediately known. Neither the salvage yard nor Copart immediately responded for comment about the vehicle and who bought it.

