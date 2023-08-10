Luxury NYC buildings woo residents with coworking spaces as remote work lingers

The latest must-have amenity in luxury New York City apartment buildings: a designated coworking space for remote workers.

Apartment developers are building out private offices, conference rooms and even podcasting booths to capitalize on a lingering work-from-home trend. Even as workplaces reopen, 59% of employees are still working from home three or more days a week, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. More than a third of workers with jobs that can be done remotely are still working from home full time, the survey found.

"Coworking spaces were not a primary focus prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic shifts everything," said Matthew Villetto, executive vice president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing.

Tenants are increasingly looking for a "third space" where they can work away from both home and the office but are still close by. And what's closer than an elevator ride away.

"A coworking space was actually the top of my list when I was touring," said Lauren Wells, a fashion designer and a resident at 420 Kent in Williamsburg. "When I need to meet with a customer for work, I can just bring up some of my work create a little space up there."

At buildings such as The Reserve, a new luxury development project in East Harlem; 450 Washington, a Tribeca condominium; and One Wall Street, the city's largest-ever office-to-residential condominium in the Financial District, developers are adding phone booths, printing services, ergonomic chairs, audiovisual equipment, high-speed internet and full-size kitchens.

Rent at each of the luxury rental buildings can run up to $7,950 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, while a studio for sale can cost nearly $1 million.