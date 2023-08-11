Major retailers bring $14 billion in revenue to Black-owned brands

Major retailers and brands have driven $14 billion in revenue to Black-owned businesses since May 2020.

In the last three years, Nordstrom , Macy's , Sephora, Ulta Beauty and 25 others have partnered with nonprofit organization Fifteen Percent Pledge. The group asks companies to reflect the Black community that makes up 15% of the U.S. population by dedicating 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands.

Prior to taking the pledge, many of the group's current partners had less than 3% of their shelf space dedicated to Black-owned brands. Now all partners are committed to attaining their 15% pledge over a 10-year contract.

"Let's create an opportunity to chart a path forward that's more inclusive and gives Black entrepreneurs who have been historically and systemically excluded an opportunity to build generational wealth," said LaToya Williams Belfort, executive director of the Fifteen Percent Pledge.

Fifteen Percent Pledge has committed to generating $1.4 trillion in wealth for Black entrepreneurs by 2030.

Sephora was the first multibillion dollar retailer to commit to the pledge, just two days after founder and Brooklyn-based entrepreneur Aurora James posted her call to action in the days after George Floyd's murder.

"So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power," James said in her Instagram post. "So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your posts seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us."

With that, the group launched in 2020 as a way for corporations to support Black business amid an outpouring of corporate diversity, equity and inclusion commitments to close the racial wealth gap that remains significant.

Calculations based on Federal Reserve data from March 2023 show that Black household wealth in the U.S. totals $6.25 trillion — or only 5% of white households' total wealth of $115.65 trillion. Meanwhile, only 4% of America’s largest companies had successfully closed the racial pay gap in 2022, according to CNBC partners at JUST Capital.

Committing to change, more than two-dozen companies have "taken the pledge," including 20 apparel and furniture retailers, three lifestyle publications — including Vogue & InStyle — and cannabis dispensary chain MedMen.