$1,850 a day? What it costs to visit the 10 most expensive vacation destinations in the world
Looking to splurge on your next vacation?
The travel website FloridaPanhandle.com analyzed costs in 100 popular vacation spots, looking into average prices for accommodations, transportation, food and attractions.
Here are 10 destinations that certainly call for big budgets.
According to the analysis, the most expensive vacation destinations, excluding flight costs, are:
- Gustavia, St. Barts
- Gstaad, Switzerland
- Aspen, Colorado
- Park City, Utah
- Maui, Hawaii
- London, England
- Cocoa Island, Maldives
- Maun, Botswana
- Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
- Monte Carlo, Monaco