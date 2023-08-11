UBS ends Credit Suisse dependence on Swiss central bank loan

The logos of Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS on March 16, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland.

UBS on Friday said that it has ended a 9 billion Swiss franc ($10.27 billion) loss protection agreement and a 100 billion Swiss franc public liquidity backstop that were put in place by the Swiss government when it took over rival Credit Suisse in March.

UBS said the decision followed a "comprehensive assessment" of Credit Suisse's non-core assets that were covered by the liquidity support measures.

"These measures, together with the intervention of UBS, contributed to the stabilization of Credit Suisse and financial stability in Switzerland and globally," UBS said in a statement.

Credit Suisse also fully repaid the emergency liquidity assistance loan of 50 billion Swiss francs to the Swiss National Bank in March, as Credit Suisse teetered after a collapse in shareholder and investor confidence, UBS confirmed.

"These measures, which were created under emergency law to preserve financial stability, will thus cease to exist, and the Confederation and taxpayers will no longer bear any risks arising from these guarantees," the Swiss government said in a statement Friday.

"Furthermore, the Confederation earned receipts of around CHF 200 million on the guarantees."

The Swiss Federal Council plans to submit a bill in parliament to introduce a public liquidity backstop (PLB) under ordinary law, while work continues on a "comprehensive review of the too-big-to-fail regulatory framework."