How different kinds of investors can approach this August market pullback

The Nasdaq is rolling over, duh.

The oils are headed higher. No kidding.

So, let's sell tech and buy oils.

Solid idea?

Everything else, except, perhaps a handful of industrials, as well as Walmart (WMT), which reports this week, and Club name Costco (COST, which reports next month. And, the defensives are almost as toxic as the artificial intelligence-infused techs.

That's really where we are, isn't it?

It's like the whole stock market changed without anything changing.

We are still gaga over everything AI. We are still leery over oil and gas. We keep talking about nearing the end of the Federal Reserve tightening cycle. We know inflation is cooling.