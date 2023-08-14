DeSantis urges Bob Iger to drop Disney lawsuit, accept the end of 'special privileges'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said that Disney CEO Bob Iger should drop his company's lawsuit accusing the Republican governor of political retaliation.

"They're suing the state of Florida. They're going to lose that lawsuit," DeSantis said in an interview with CNBC's "Last Call" set to air in full at 7 p.m. ET.

"So what I would say is, drop the lawsuit," the governor said when asked what he would tell Iger if he were to give him a call today.

"This is a great place to do business," DeSantis said, citing Florida's status as the top state economy in CNBC's latest national survey. The Sunshine State scored eighth overall in CNBC's ranking of America's Top States for Business in 2023.

"Your competitors all do very well here, Universal, SeaWorld. They have not had the same special privileges as you have," DeSantis said he'd tell Iger.

"So all we want to do is treat everybody the same, and let's move forward. I'm totally fine with that. But I'm not fine with giving extraordinary privileges, you know, to one special company at the exclusion of everybody else," he said.