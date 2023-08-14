'Nothing can prepare you' for devastation of Hawaii wildfire, FEMA administrator says

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell described harrowing conditions in Maui after wildfires left at least 96 people dead, the deadliest American wildfire in over a century.

"Nothing can prepare you for what I saw during my time here and nothing can prepare them for the emotional toll of the impact that this severe event has taken," Criswell told reporters at the White House Monday, speaking over video from Hawaii.

She said there are more than 300 FEMA employees on the ground, who have served 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water and distributed 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets. FEMA has yet to put out initial estimates of what the cost of the wildfires will be but others have placed the cost around $5.6 billion. [LINK]

"It's really far too early to tell what the total cost is going to be," Criswell said. "As we continue to get better fidelity on the impact as we can get into the area and assess the true extent of infrastructure damage, that's when we'll have a better idea of what the total cost will be."