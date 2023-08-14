Hawaiian Electric shares drop 30% on concern about potential liability from Maui wildfires

A Mercy Worldwide volunteer makes damage assessment of charred apartment complex in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii on August 12, 2023.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric tumbled more than 35% on Monday amid Wall Street concerns about the company's potential liability in the Maui wildfires.

On Saturday, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the utility company, which oversees Maui Electric, that alleged the destruction "could have been avoided" if the company shut down its power lines before the high winds hit.

At least 96 people have died in what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Wells Fargo subsequently lowered its price target on the stock to $25 per share from $35 on Sunday. The firm maintained its underweight rating.

"While it remains unclear if any of HE's equipment directly caused any of the wildfires, we believe it prudent to account for the risk given recent wildfire-related claims in CA, CO & OR that have all exceeded $1B, HE is already being scrutinized and our understanding of HI's liability standards," analyst Jonathan Reeder wrote in a note to clients.