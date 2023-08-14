Jim Cramer calls Monday.com a 'junior' Salesforce

Shares of Monday.com (MNDY) surged 11% Monday morning after the company reported solid quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates on earnings and revenue. The enterprise software firm, which CNBC's Jim Cramer described as the "junior" Salesforce (CRM), reported 42% revenue growth year-over-year. "Watch Monday," Cramer said. "This thing is taking off." Enterprise software companies have come under pressure recently, with shares of industry leader Salesforce down 8.59% over the past month. Morgan Stanley last month downgraded the cloud-based software giant to the equivalent of a neutral rating, from buy, noting limited catalysts for the stock. But Monday.com's share-price gains on the back of its upbeat earnings report could signal to the market that the sector has become oversold and is poised for a rebound, Cramer said. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

