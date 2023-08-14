Malaysia's state polls were a 'setback' for Anwar's ruling government, says analyst

Malaysia's closely watched state elections were a "setback" for the ruling coalition government, according to a political analyst from a risk consultancy.

The polls were held in six states on Saturday, and ended in a split result between the ruling and opposition coalitions, with each side retaining control of three states. Still, the conservative opposition coalition was able to make significant inroads gaining popularity among voters.

The contest was widely seen as a first test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's coalition and unity government that came to power in November. To be clear, the results will not directly impact the Malaysia leader's two-thirds majority in parliament.

"It's a setback simply because they've been selling the narrative that by introducing good governance, they will win back key Malay support in some of the states," Adib Zalkapli, a director with political consultancy Bower Group Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

"But what we saw over the weekend is the same thing that happened last November, where the coalition failed to win crucial Malay votes — it happened again."