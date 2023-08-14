Trump targets Judge Tanya Chutkan in federal election case, claims she 'wants me behind bars'

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S. August 12, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump kicked off the week of his expected fourth indictment by railing against the judge overseeing the federal case charging him with illegally conspiring to subvert the 2020 election results.

In a pair of social media posts just after midnight on Monday, Trump attacked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan as "highly partisan" and "very biased & unfair!"

"She obviously wants me behind bars," Trump wrote on Truth Social at 1:14 a.m. ET.

That post was made in reference to Chutkan's remarks from an October sentencing hearing for Christine Priola, one of the hundreds of people to face criminal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"The people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man," Chutkan said, according to a transcript of the hearing. "It's a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day."

Trump posted that quote in all caps less than an hour after midnight.

Later Monday morning, Trump vented rage at the prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, who is expected to bring her state-level election interference case before a grand jury this week. Trump even targeted former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a potential witness, as "a loser" and said he should not testify before that grand jury.

Numerous legal experts have told CNBC they expect Trump to face a gag order as he continues to inveigh against the constellation of figures related to his expanding legal troubles.