Window-washing robots are working on Manhattan skyscrapers

Skyline Robotics is disrupting the century-old practice of window washing with new technology that the startup hopes will redefine a risky industry.

Its window-washing robot, Ozmo, is now operational in Tel Aviv and New York, and has worked on major Manhattan buildings like 10 Hudson Yards, 383 Madison, 825 3rd Avenue, and 7 World Trade Center in partnership with the city's largest commercial window cleaner Platinum and real estate giant The Durst Organization.

The machine is suspended from the side of a high-rise. A robotic arm with a brush attached to the end cleans the window following instructions from a LiDAR camera, which uses laser technology to map 3D environments. The camera maps the building's exterior and identifies the parameters of the windows.

"What the LiDAR is actually doing as the basket is descending is sort of painting itself a picture of the facade that it's facing," Blum said.

Although the Ozmo is controlled by a human operator at the top of the building, chief operating officer and founder Ross Blum said that the robot could be operated fully remotely.

"That person, other than regulation, doesn't actually have to be there for our sake," Blum said. "We could, in theory, remote-control Ozmo from different parts of the world."

Reverse osmosis removes contaminants from the water, hence the name Ozmo. According to Blum, this makes the cleaning process more efficient.

"We don't need a separate squeegee and a separate brush to get a perfectly clean window," he said. "It's one motion," he said.

The current cost of the Ozmo is approximately $500,000, which has a three-to-five-year payback for building owners, according to Skyline Robotics board member and Platinum CEO James Halpin.