As the new Eris Covid variant spreads across the world, here’s what we know so far

An illustrative image of a person holding a medical syringe and a vaccine vial in front of the Pfizer logo displayed on a screen.

The World Health Organization is monitoring a new strain of Covid-19 called EG.5, or "Eris," that accounts for a growing share of cases in countries including China and the United States.

The WHO has designated it a "variant of interest," meaning it will be monitored for mutations that could make it more severe.

Based on current evidence, the WHO says it presents a low public health risk at a global level, in-line with other variants currently in circulation.

"While EG.5 has shown increased prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape properties, there have been no reported changes in disease severity to date," the WHO said in a risk evaluation published Aug. 9.

It added that these properties may lead the variant to become dominant in some countries, or indeed globally.