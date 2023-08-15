Young people are at risk of harsh respiratory problems after 30 days of e-cigarette use, study says

Young people are at risk of experiencing significant respiratory symptoms, including bronchitis and shortness of breath, after just 30 days of electronic cigarette use, according to a new study released Tuesday.

Researchers from the Center for Tobacco Research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Southern California Keck School of Medicine used four years of data from online surveys to examine the health impact of e-cigarettes — which create a vapor containing nicotine and other harmful substances — on teens and young adults.

They said the study, partly funded by the National Institutes of Health, contributes to existing evidence that e-cigarette use is associated with an increased risk of respiratory symptoms. Drug regulators should consider the findings and work to minimize the negative health impact of e-cigarette use on young people, the researchers added.

E-cigarettes have hooked a new generation on nicotine in less than a decade, putting the health of millions of children, teens and young adults at risk while threatening years of progress in reducing youth tobacco use.

E-cigarette usage is now substantially higher among youths and young adults than it is among adults overall in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sales of e-cigarettes jumped nearly 50% during the first two years of the Covid pandemic, mainly driven by disposable products in sweet and fruity flavors that have long been popular among teens.

That surge in sales came despite a federal crackdown that placed more restrictions on the marketing and flavors of tobacco products.

Manufacturers are still flooding the market with thousands of addictive products that are often sold illegally. Brands such as Puff Bar, Elf Bar and Breeze Smoke are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and some have surpassed vaping pioneer Juul in popularity.

"An important point for consumers is just that e-cigarettes are not risk-free," Alayna Tackett, a pediatric psychologist and researcher at the Center for Tobacco Research. "We absolutely want to eliminate the initiation and use of e-cigarettes among young people. I think that's a critical public health goal."

She noted that the study examines only teens and young adults, and that in the demographic of all adults, people "often switch from using cigarettes to using e-cigarettes with likely fewer risks."

"I think we need to be thoughtful about policies to protect those young people, while also supporting adults who are interested in choosing a potentially less harmful alternative to cigarettes," Tackett added.