Hindenburg Research targets $4.6 billion Kazakh brokerage for allegedly helping Russian oligarchs evade sanctions

Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Finance brokerage speaks to Reuters during the interview in the office in Moscow, Russia October 10, 2019.

Hindenburg Research, the prominent short seller that's bet against Jack Dorsey's Block , Carl Icahn and electric vehicle startup Nikola , is now taking on a $4.6 billion online brokerage based in Kazakhstan.

Freedom Holding Corp. was founded in Moscow in 2008, before later moving to Kazakhstan, and listed on the Nasdaq in 2019. After Russia invaded Ukraine early last year, U.S. sanctions essentially severed ties between American and Russian banks and companies. Freedom sold off its Russian business.

But according to a report from Hindenburg on Tuesday, those ties remain tight.

"We found that Freedom still does business in the Russian market, and that the company has openly flouted sanctions along with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) rules," the firm wrote.

Shares of Freedom Holding fell about 3.3% on Tuesday. Hindenburg's report came a day after Freedom warned it was notified by Nasdaq of noncompliance for failing to submit its quarterly earnings report for the period ended June 30.

In Freedom Holding's latest annual report, the company said revenue for the year ended March 31 was $795.7 million, up well over 100% from two years earlier.

At the heart of the company's growth, Hindenburg alleged, was sanctions evasion, including from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Hindenburg highlighted Freedom's acknowledgement to the SEC that it "provided brokerage services to certain individuals and entities who are subject to sanctions imposed by OFAC, the European Union or the United Kingdom."

According to Hindenburg, the problem go much deeper.

The firm said it learned through interviews with multiple former employees that client money ran from Freedom's offices in Russia and Kazakhstan through a "Belizean entity privately owned by Freedom's CEO." SEC filings show that entity represented 60% of Freedom's fee and commission income for the year ended March 31.

Freedom CEO Timur Turlov is one of the wealthiest men in Kazakhstan, despite being sanctioned by Ukraine for his financial ties to Russia.

One former senior executive alleged to Hindenburg that Russian money laundering was rampant. Regarding compliance standards, Hindenburg said the ex-employee described them as "literally nothing."

"Just bring your money. There's no source of income, source of funds. There's no KYC. Nothing," the firm said, quoting the former employee. "The best part is this is violating almost every country's anti-money and anti-terrorist financing laws. They could bring cash. I've personally seen suitcases with $2.5 million brought in cash by a client."