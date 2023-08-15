Home Depot results beat on the top and bottom lines. Here's what the pros say to do next

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Home Depot from investors and analysts. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the home improvement company after it released fiscal second-quarter results before Tuesday's opening bell. Home Depot reported revenue and earnings that both beat analysts' expectations. It was the first time the retailer beat Wall Street revenue estimates in three quarters. Still, its sales fell 2% year over year. Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail said there is " continued caution " for customers to spend on larger-ticket items and major home projects.