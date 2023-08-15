Tesla launches lower range Model X and Model S that are $10,000 cheaper

TESLA logo on a charging station at on May 26, 2023 in Merklingen, Germany.

Tesla rolled out cheaper versions of its Model S and Model X vehicles in the U.S. as competition in the electric vehicle space continues to ramp up.

The lower cost versions of both vehicles launched Monday are $10,000 less than the regular model, according to Tesla's website.

The Model X Standard Range starts at $88,490 versus $98,490 for the Model X. The cheaper version has a driving range of 255 miles to 269 miles. For comparison, the Model X has a range of 330 miles to 348 miles and a slightly faster acceleration speed.

The Model S Standard Range starts at a price of $78,490 versus $88,490 for the Model S. The cheaper version of the Model S has a driving range of 298 miles to 320 miles. The Model S has a range of 375 miles to 405 miles.