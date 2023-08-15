CNBC Investing Club

This chart shows how exposed each of our 35 stocks is to China's struggling economy

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A textile factory on December 30, 2022 in Jiangxi Province. Chinese manufacturing activity contracted at its sharpest pace in nearly 3 years in December.
Vcg | Visual China Group | Getty Images

China's long-awaited rebound from the Covid pandemic is floundering: On Tuesday, the country's central bank unexpectedly cut interests in hopes of fixing a "confidence crisis" in the economy.