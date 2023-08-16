Asia markets fall as bank stocks retreat under pressure on Wall Street

Tourists at the Bund on July 11, 2023 in Shanghai, China.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday mirroring moves on Wall Street after a decline in U.S. banks.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo dropped 2%, and Bank of America dropped 3%. The action came after Fitch warned it may have to downgrade credit rating dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase.

Last week, Moody's lowered its rating on 10 U.S. banks while putting other big institutions on a watchlist for potential downgrades.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.82% and the Topix was down 0.68%, despite business sentiment improving in July, according to the Reuters Tankan survey.

South Korea's Kospi came back from a public holiday 1.03% down, while the Kosdaq saw a larger loss of 1.18%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.20%, on pace for its third day of losses in four days.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,360, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,581.11. China will release its house prices for July, that investors will watch given the country's recent real estate troubles.