Here are 17 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Home Depot, Exxon and Intel

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Aug. 16, taken directly from my reporter's notebook: Snowflake (SNOW) price target lowered to $180 from $190 at Mizuho. Company reports Aug. 23. Good numbers coming from AWS, but CEO Frank Slootman did tell me that business was slow last time I spoke to him. Medical device company Agilent (A) says it misses quarter and blames China. New forecast $5.40 to $5.43 with consensus at $5.50, just impossible to make estimates if it needs China or U.S. genomics — the latter of which is coming because we are beginning to get listings. Home Depot (HD) gets multiple PT boosts. Intel (INTC) and Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) terminate merger agreement, blocked by China. Truly another thoughtless action by Intel. Exxon (XOM) PT raise a buck to $131 at Mizuho, improving macro outlook driving outperformance. Datadog (DDOG) price target raised to $133 from $127 at Bernstein, consensus could go higher. Sea Limited (SE): Bernstein lowers PT to $70 from $90. This is a disaster. Tencent misses for second quarter. Revenues plus 11% year over year, but gaming weakness. Mizuho goes to buy from hold on Chevron (CVX). JD.com (JD) beats on all metrics. Alibaba (BABA) is pressuring it. TD Cowen lowers price target for On Holding (ONON) to $35 from $38. Marqeta (MQ): BTIG says sell on lack of profitability. Cash app deal for four years with mediocre performance. Coinbase (COIN) can do crypto futures, said Wednesday it secured approval from the National Futures Association. Energy Transfer (ET) to buy Crestwood (CEQP) in $7.1 billion all-equity transaction. Access to Marcus Hook and Powder River Basin. Great consolidation.

The Home Depot in Rockland, Massachusetts. Matt Stone | Getty Images