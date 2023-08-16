CNBC Investing Club

We're adjusting our price target on TJX Companies following a stellar quarter

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A shopper carries a bag outside a TJ Maxx store in New York, U.S.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

TJX Companies' (TJX) stronger-than-expected fiscal year 2024 second-quarter results on Wednesday demonstrate the off-price retailer's ability to offer value to consumers no matter the economic climate, prompting us to raise our price target on the stock.