Asia markets fall further as Fed hints at higher rates

Asia-Pacific markets extended their losses on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's July minutes showed inflation concerns lingered, which could lead to more rate hikes.

"With inflation still well above the Committee's longer-run goal and the labor market remaining tight, most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy," the meeting summary stated.

The Federal Funds rate currently stands at 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest in 22 years.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened down 0.15%, ahead of its unemployment rate for July.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.45% and the Topic was 0.38% lower, as the country saw its trade balance slip into a deficit in July from a surplus in June.

South Korea' Kospi was down 0.70%, while the Kosdaq slipped 0.6%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,064, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 18,329.3.