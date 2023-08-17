Bitcoin price has further to fall near-term before ripping higher, says Wolfe Research

It's going to get worst before it gets better for the price of bitcoin , according to Wolfe Research. Bitcoin has been largely unmoved since July due to market apathy. After liquidity exited the market following the banking crisis in the spring, crypto has come under intense regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty that has left investors both in and out of the market happy to wait to see how things play out over the next few months. "The coin has traded within a ~$2,000 range since late June, with $30,000 being the midpoint of said range," Rob Ginsberg, a technical analyst at Wolfe Research said in a note Wednesday. "Could it finally breakout and expand higher? Certainly, but likely not before it goes lower, as has been the trend." In the past two years, bitcoin has "abruptly expanded" after a tight consolidation more than eight times, he added. "Tech is pulling back, rates are moving higher, and the dollar is making another run," he continued. "These near-term headwinds are likely to force price lower in BTC and keep volume muted across the space. If history is any indication however, when price finally does expand, expect it to be abrupt and violent." For the month, bitcoin is down almost 3%, thanks largely to its 2.5% decline Thursday . For the quarter, a historically weak one for bitcoin, it's down 6%. Ginsberg highlighted $31,000 level as the key resistance level to watch. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.