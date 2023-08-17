Buy this Mexico-based telecom stock after a recent pullback, Citi says

Citi says América Móvil's stock recent pullback is a buying opportunity. The firm upgraded the Mexican telecom stock to buy from neutral in a Wednesday note and hiked its price target to $23.50. Citi's forecast implies more than 26% upside from Wednesday's $18.63 close. AMX YTD mountain América Móvil stock has added 2.4% from the start of the year. Analyst Andrés Cardona said that despite the stock slipping more than 18% in the past three months, the pullback is largely attributable to capital expenditures concerns as well as sellers fleeing due to an August MSCI rebalance — both of which will abate over the short-tern. "Both together are opening what we think is an attractive entry point to add on AMX stocks," Cardona said. "We also see the AMX buyback program as likely to speed up over 2H23 on NWC [can't find what this means] seasonality." The analyst added that he expects the company to continue its buyback program, which could lead to as much as $1 billion in stock being bought back over the second half of the year. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.