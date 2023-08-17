Here are the 11 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Tapestry, Brinker, Uber

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Aug. 17, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:
- Tapestry (TPR) quarterly earnings-per-share (EPS): 95 cents versus 97 cents expected. Revenue $1.62 billion versus $1.65 billion expected. The Coach and Kate Spade company needs that $8.5 billion deal with Capri (CPRI), which has Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands.
- Citi raises Nordstrom (JWN) price target to $20 per share from $17. Unusual.
- Lots of split opinions on Brinker (EAT), the Chili's and Maggiano's company. I can't tell whether it was all that good or all that bad.
- Multiple price target cuts on Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (JD). Just a weak quarter.
If you like this list, sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.
- Wells Fargo raises price target on Uber (UBER) to $59 per share from $53.
- Citi raises SoFi (SOFI) price target to $12 per share $10. Looks good after non-deal roadshow.
- Paychex (PAYX) gets price target increase to $130 per share $123 at TD Cowen after meetings.
- Synopsys (SNPS) multiple PT boosts –they are designers of chips that takes intellectual property and turns it into semis
- Mizuho raises ADP (ADP) price target to $285 per share $255. Structural improvement here.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE): bankrupt protection?
Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.