Here's a rapid-fire update on all 36 stocks in the Club's portfolio, including 2 recent buys

Here's a rapid-fire update on all 36 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the CNBC Investing Club. Jim ran through each stock during our August Monthly Meeting on Thursday. Apple (AAPL) : Apple didn't have a perfect fiscal third quarter at the start of the month, but it didn't need be . The launch of the next-generation iPhone 15 is on the horizon, while the company's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset rollout is on track for early next year — though that may take some to gain traction among consumers. Apple remains an "own it, don't trade it" stock, Jim said. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) : The artificial-intelligence chip market is big enough for both AMD and fellow Club holding Nvidia, even if Nvidia is likely to maintain its dominant position . But Jim said it's hard to know where AMD goes next, calling the stock a real quandary. Amazon (AMZN) : A lot is going right for Amazon in this moment, with AI providing a tailwind for its profitable cloud-computing division, along with growth at its high-margin advertising business and solid development at its membership-only Amazon Prime operation. We're not worried about the Federal Trade Commission's actions targeting the company . Bausch Health (BHC) : The Canadian specialty pharmaceutical firm's legal battles render the stock basically an all-or-nothing situation. Beyond the lingering Xifaxan patent fight , some investors have also sued to block the spin-off of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO). In order to create value, the troubled drugmaker needs to be able to sell more of its stake in the eye-care company, which began to trade on its own in May 2022 . Caterpillar (CAT): Caterpillar has proved the bearish contingent wrong , rewarding us for our patience and belief in this industrial powerhouse. At this point, though, it's prudent to be a bit careful until we see more federal infrastructure money — at the heart of our investment thesis — unleashed. We took some profits earlier this month. Costco (COST): Costco's value-oriented ethos continues to appeal to bargain-seeking consumers, while its membership-only model is a boon for profitability. We also think a membership-rate hike is long overdue. Salesforce (CRM): Jim said he's waiting for the company's annual mega-conference, known as Dreamforce, in September, where he'll get a chance to speak with Salesforce management and enterprise software firm's customers. The stock has been a dog over the past month, down about 10%. Coterra Energy (CTRA): Fundamentally, the Coterra story looks solid, rooted in its mix of quality natural-gas-and-oil assets. But with the stock up around 20% since the start of June and given our 400-share purchase earlier this month , we're not in a hurry to add any more. DuPont de Nemours (DD): Our second-newest stock in the portfolio, Dupont is a stock worth buying at current levels, Jim said. The special chemical maker's mosaic of businesses is optimal for this point in the economic cycle. Plus, its ability to buy back stock checks another important box. Danaher (DHR): Danaher, which has suffered through a disappointing three-quarter stretch, is another stock that Jim said can be bought here on the belief that it may have just issued its last dismal earnings report . Among the catalysts working in its favor are a de-risked China business and a potential wave of initial public offerings for its biotechnology customers. Walt Disney (DIS) : There's more heavy lifting to be done before this iconic American company is back on sturdy footing. Its linear television challenges and the fact it still needs to buy the rest of Hulu from Comcast (CMSCA) are two big hurdles that must be cleared. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. Estee Lauder (EL): The reversal of fortunes for Estee Lauder has been stunning and frustrating this year. The maker of prestige beauty products reports earnings Friday, but Jim said it's too difficult to know whether that will be the last bad quarter. Estee Lauder needs a strong economic recovery in China to rebound. Emerson Electric (EMR): Consider us possible sellers if Emerson Electric shares break above $100 each. On Thursday, they traded around just below $97 apiece, within spitting distance of its 52-week high of $99.65 reached in January. The stock has fortunately been a strong performer over the past three months, but Jim's trust in management after the National Instruments saga hasn't been fully restored. Ford Motor (F): The automaker is down more than 15% over the past month, and there could further room to fall amid concerns about a potential United Auto Workers strike . Rival Telsa 's (TSLA) willingness to be aggressive on the price of its EVs also isn't helping Ford. Foot Locker (FL): We need to see the sneaker retailer's upcoming quarterly results, scheduled to be released Wednesday, before we can assess whether to buy more of this languishing stock. The numbers and accompanying conference call with analysts should shed light on the state of CEO Mary Dillon's turnaround efforts . GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC): Jim urged investors to buy shares of this medical-technology firm. We did just that last week , adding 100 more shares to give the stock a roughly 2% weighting in the Club's portfolio. He said Wall Street and the rest of the investment community are underestimating the company's opportunity to benefit from the rollout of new Alzheimer's drugs. Alphabet (GOOGL): Of all the Big Tech firms, Google's parent company may be the most unsung, Jim said. The company is entering its first NFL season owning the Sunday Ticket package, which Jim said could prove to be another reason to own the stock. Halliburton (HAL): Given we just added a new stock to the portfolio, Jim said Halliburton may be the stock we look to cut ties with. He said if oil prices were to fall back toward the $70-per-barrel range — West Texas Intermediate crude was trading around $80 a barrel Thursday afternoon — shares of the oil-services firm could get clobbered. Honeywell International (HON): Our decision to scoop up 25 shares of Honeywell on Tuesday is rooted in view that the market is overlooking this industrial giant's high-quality aerospace business. Armed with a long-term perspective, the stock's roughly 10% drop since late July presented an opportunity to boost our position. Humana (HUM): We bought into the teeth of Humana's June sell-off, and fortunately the situation has improved since then, as its second-quart results showed . But, at this point, Jim said Humana may become a candidate for sale if the stock trades back above $500. It's around $490 per share Thursday. Humana's next quarterly results will likely add clarity on our path forward. Linde (LIN): Linde has been a terrific investment, and our expectation is that it remains that way given the industrial-gas giant's exposure to semiconductor manufacturing, green hydrogen and health care. Eli Lilly (LLY): There's no reason to sell this pharmaceuticals firm yet, Jim said. Its diabetes drug, Mounjaro , may soon be approved for weight-loss use, while Jim said its Alzheimer's drug looks to be the best there is. Despite Lilly's impressive recent performance, there's likely still room for upside. Meta Platforms (META): The Instagram and Facebook parent's advertising prowess is practically unmatched. Our concern is that CEO Mark Zuckerberg's